Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalists in Indonesia are being killed, threatened and jailed. A new draft law could make things even worse

By Anita Wahid, PhD candidate, Australian National University
Last year, there were 87 violent incidents against journalists in Indonesia. And late last month, a journalist and his family died in an arson attack at their home.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stepping stones for wildlife: how linking up isolated habitats can help nature thrive in our cities
~ Fortescue has put its ambitious green hydrogen target on hold – but Australia should keep powering ahead
~ The first published results from Juukan Gorge show 47,000 years of Aboriginal heritage was destroyed in mining blast
~ Birdeater starts like a successor to Wake In Fright – but ends up like an episode of Home and Away
~ World Court Reviews 57-Year Israeli Occupation
~ Sportswashing is just about everywhere – but it may be backfiring on the countries that do it
~ The State Library of Victoria controversy shows what can happen when institutions cling to ‘neutrality’
~ How conspiracy theories polarize society and provoke violence
~ Long COVID puzzle pieces are falling into place – the picture is unsettling
~ Cheeky diet soft drink getting you through the work day? Here’s what that may mean for your health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter