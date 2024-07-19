The first published results from Juukan Gorge show 47,000 years of Aboriginal heritage was destroyed in mining blast
By Michael Slack, Director, Scarp Archaelogy and Adjunct Associate Professor of Archaeology, James Cook University
Jordan Ralph, Adjunct Lecturer, Archaeology, Flinders University
Wallace Boone Law, Postdoctoral Researcher, Geospatial Science and Archaeology, University of Adelaide
The Juukan 2 rockshelter was blown up in 2020. The results of an archaeological dig carried out six years earlier are only now being published for the first time.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 19, 2024