The State Library of Victoria controversy shows what can happen when institutions cling to ‘neutrality’

By Sarah Polkinghorne, Research Fellow, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
For months now, the State Library of Victoria’s official explanation for the “postponement” of its Teen Writing Bootcamp workshops has been the need to ensure safety for all involved.

The bootcamps benefit youth across the country. The State Library hires writers with diverse expertise and experiences to teach them. In March, authors Omar Sakr, Alison Evans and Jinghua Qian, all of whom have all been vocal critics of Israel’s war…The Conversation


