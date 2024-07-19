Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Court Reviews 57-Year Israeli Occupation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, August 27, 2018. © 2018 Mike Corder/AP Photo (The Hague) – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to issue an advisory opinion on July 19, 2024, with significant consequences for human rights protections in Palestine under Israel’s 57-year occupation, Human Rights Watch said today. The expected advisory opinion stems from a December 2022 request by the United Nations General Assembly to the court to consider the legal consequences of Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Birdeater starts like a successor to Wake In Fright – but ends up like an episode of Home and Away
~ Sportswashing is just about everywhere – but it may be backfiring on the countries that do it
~ The State Library of Victoria controversy shows what can happen when institutions cling to ‘neutrality’
~ How conspiracy theories polarize society and provoke violence
~ Long COVID puzzle pieces are falling into place – the picture is unsettling
~ Cheeky diet soft drink getting you through the work day? Here’s what that may mean for your health
~ Ethnicity, equality and Pharmac: how the Treaty really guides NZ’s drug-buying policies
~ Why the stinky durian really is the ‘king of all fruits’
~ Strong progress – from a low base: here’s what’s in NSW’s biodiversity reforms
~ Yes, we are a more equal society than most, but not quite as mobile as the Productivity Commission suggests. Here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter