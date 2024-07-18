Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID puzzle pieces are falling into place – the picture is unsettling

By Ziyad Al-Aly, Chief of Research and Development, VA St. Louis Health Care System. Clinical Epidemiologist, Washington University in St. Louis
A new study finds the risks of developing long COVID declined over the first two years of the pandemic. But unvaccinated adults were more than twice as likely to get long COVID compared with those who were vaccinated.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
