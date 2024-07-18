Ethnicity, equality and Pharmac: how the Treaty really guides NZ’s drug-buying policies
By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology, and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
David Seymour’s expectation that drug-buying policy be based on need rather than ethnicity misses the point: the Treaty of Waitangi is already about equality, and can help guide good decisions.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 18, 2024