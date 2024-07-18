Strong progress – from a low base: here’s what’s in NSW’s biodiversity reforms
By Hugh Possingham, Professor of Conservation Biology, The University of Queensland
Carolyn Hogg, Deputy Director, Sydney Environment Institute; Co-Lead Australasian Wildlife Genomics Group, University of Sydney
Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow in Biodiversity, Charles Darwin University
Koalas in trouble, land clearing at speed – nature in New South Wales is not well. Now the government is proposing significant changes to its ineffective biodiversity laws.
- Thursday, July 18, 2024