Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to sleep longer? Adding mini-bursts of exercise to your evening routine can help – new study

By Jennifer Gale, PhD candidate, Department of Human Nutrition, University of Otago
Meredith Peddie, Senior Lecturer, Department of Human Nutrition, University of Otago
New research shows three minute exercise sessions while relaxing at night can increase sleep times by as much as 30 minutes – challenging common advice about avoiding activity before bed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the stinky durian really is the ‘king of all fruits’
~ Strong progress – from a low base: here’s what’s in NSW’s biodiversity reforms
~ Yes, we are a more equal society than most, but not quite as mobile as the Productivity Commission suggests. Here’s why
~ Friday essay: public ‘pash ons’ and angry dads – personal politics started with consciousness-raising feminists. Now, everyone’s doing it
~ What happens when you pay Year 7 students to do better on NAPLAN? We found out
~ How racialized women can tackle backlash when advocating for change
~ Kafka at 100: Rawi Hage’s brilliant ‘Cockroach’ invited some comparison to ‘The Metamorphosis’
~ Gaza: US, UK Outliers in Holding Back UNRWA Funding
~ World News In Brief: Bangladesh student protests, Yemen’s maternal deaths, Mandela Day, honouring LGBT rights at EuroGames 2024
~ Lithuania: ‘Disastrous’ decision to leave convention banning cluster munitions could put civilian lives at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter