Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How racialized women can tackle backlash when advocating for change

By Karine Coen-Sanchez, PhD candidate, Sociological and Anthropological Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Advocacy often provokes strong reactions from those in power. This backlash deters others from speaking out and perpetuates a cycle of silence, gaslighting and compliance.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the stinky durian really is the ‘king of all fruits’
~ Strong progress – from a low base: here’s what’s in NSW’s biodiversity reforms
~ Yes, we are a more equal society than most, but not quite as mobile as the Productivity Commission suggests. Here’s why
~ Want to sleep longer? Adding mini-bursts of exercise to your evening routine can help – new study
~ Friday essay: public ‘pash ons’ and angry dads – personal politics started with consciousness-raising feminists. Now, everyone’s doing it
~ What happens when you pay Year 7 students to do better on NAPLAN? We found out
~ Kafka at 100: Rawi Hage’s brilliant ‘Cockroach’ invited some comparison to ‘The Metamorphosis’
~ Gaza: US, UK Outliers in Holding Back UNRWA Funding
~ World News In Brief: Bangladesh student protests, Yemen’s maternal deaths, Mandela Day, honouring LGBT rights at EuroGames 2024
~ Lithuania: ‘Disastrous’ decision to leave convention banning cluster munitions could put civilian lives at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter