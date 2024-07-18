Tolerance.ca
A delicious history of the apple – from the Tian Sian mountains to supermarket shelves

By Serin Quinn, PhD Candidate, Department of History, University of Warwick
Reading labels in the supermarket, you may have wondered where your apples come from – but have you ever thought about why you’re eating apples in the first place? Author Sally Coulthard’s new book gives you the answer to this question – and to many more you’d never thought to ask.

From the birthplace of the apple in the Tian Sian mountains of Kazakhstan to the modern mass-production of popular varieties like Pink Ladies, Coulthard gives a step-by-step account of how apples became one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
