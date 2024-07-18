Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drones could revolutionise the construction industry, supporting a new UK housing boom

By Joshua Krook, Research Fellow in Responsible Artificial Intelligence, University of Southampton
David Bossens, Senior Scientist, Centre for Frontier AI Research (CFAR), Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Singapore
Peter Winter, Senior Research Associate, Science and Technology Studies, University of Bristol
The UK’s new Labour government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes during its first term in office. To achieve this, it promises planning reform and the reintroduction of local housing targets. Yet little attention has been given to the role of new technologies.

Drones have the potential to transform the construction industry in the UK. However, our recent study in ACM Journal on Responsible Computing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
