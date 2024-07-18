Drones could revolutionise the construction industry, supporting a new UK housing boom
By Joshua Krook, Research Fellow in Responsible Artificial Intelligence, University of Southampton
David Bossens, Senior Scientist, Centre for Frontier AI Research (CFAR), Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Singapore
Peter Winter, Senior Research Associate, Science and Technology Studies, University of Bristol
The UK’s new Labour government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes during its first term in office. To achieve this, it promises planning reform and the reintroduction of local housing targets. Yet little attention has been given to the role of new technologies.
Drones have the potential to transform the construction industry in the UK. However, our recent study in ACM Journal on Responsible Computing…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 18, 2024