Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cumbria coal mine shows planning is the next battleground in UK climate policy

By Gareth Fearn, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, University of Manchester
Pancho Lewis, Researcher, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
Last week the UK’s new Labour government made a bold decision. The new minister for local government, Angela Rayner, announced that the government would withdraw its support for a new coal mine near Whitehaven in Cumbria, which had been approved two years ago by the then Conservative government.

Rayner’s intervention follows a recent landmark…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lithuania: ‘Disastrous’ decision to leave convention banning cluster munitions could put civilian lives at risk
~ A delicious history of the apple – from the Tian Sian mountains to supermarket shelves
~ Drones could revolutionise the construction industry, supporting a new UK housing boom
~ Why are some people happy when they are dying?
~ How to stop released prisoners reoffending: what the evidence says
~ How published images of a ‘happy couple’ can hurt victims of domestic abuse
~ How the UK’s new government is promising to kickstart the economy – and what it still doesn’t have an answer for
~ Why we find extreme weather so fascinating
~ Ukraine recap: the bleak prospect of a Trump-Vance White House
~ Soccer and religion have more in common than you might think
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter