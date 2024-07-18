Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why are some people happy when they are dying?

By Mattias Tranberg, Postdoctoral Research Associate, The Institute of Palliative Care, Lund University
Simon Boas, who wrote a candid account of living with cancer, passed away on July 15 at the age of 47. In a recent BBC interview, the former aid worker told the reporter: “My pain is under control and I’m terribly happy – it sounds weird to say, but I’m as happy as I’ve ever been in my life.”

It may seem odd that a person could be happy as the end draws near, but in my experience as a clinical psychologist working with people at the end of their lives, it’s not that uncommon.

There is quite a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
