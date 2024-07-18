Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How published images of a ‘happy couple’ can hurt victims of domestic abuse

By Michelle Rawlins, University Teacher, School of Journalism, Media and Communication, University of Sheffield
According to the UK’s Femicide Census, between 124 and 168 women have been killed by men in the country every year for the past 15 years. Most of these have been by current or former partners. These stories are, sadly, frequent and do not always make the news – but when they do, they must be told more sensitively.

Domestic abuse campaigners and charities have criticised a number of media outlets for publishing photos of happy couples, taken before the woman’s attack or death at the hands of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
