Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we find extreme weather so fascinating

By Will de Freitas, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
When climate change leads the news, it’s often down to a hurricane, heatwave or flood. And, judging by our most widely read environment stories over the past decade, extreme weather really is one of the main ways the public (or at least our readers) learns about climate breakdown.

This roundup of The Conversation’s climate coverage comes from our weekly climate action newsletter. Every Wednesday,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lithuania: ‘Disastrous’ decision to leave convention banning cluster munitions could put civilian lives at risk
~ A delicious history of the apple – from the Tian Sian mountains to supermarket shelves
~ Drones could revolutionise the construction industry, supporting a new UK housing boom
~ Cumbria coal mine shows planning is the next battleground in UK climate policy
~ Why are some people happy when they are dying?
~ How to stop released prisoners reoffending: what the evidence says
~ How published images of a ‘happy couple’ can hurt victims of domestic abuse
~ How the UK’s new government is promising to kickstart the economy – and what it still doesn’t have an answer for
~ Ukraine recap: the bleak prospect of a Trump-Vance White House
~ Soccer and religion have more in common than you might think
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS