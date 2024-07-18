Tolerance.ca
Ukraine recap: the bleak prospect of a Trump-Vance White House

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Ukraine will no longer exist by 2034, or so says former Russian president and Kremlin attack dog, Dmitry Medvedev. Medvedev didn’t say so in as many words. But, reflecting recently on the outgoing Nato leader Jens Stoltenberg’s dream of Ukraine joining within ten years, he said none of the current leaders would still be in office by 2034 and that it was “quite possible the notorious country 404 will not exist either”, using the reference to the 404 error message displayed when a webpage can’t…The Conversation


