Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Soccer and religion have more in common than you might think

By Hanna Tervanotko, Associate professor, Religious Studies, McMaster University
Religious studies scholars have long observed similarities between sport and religion. Namely, that both offer strong emotions and connections with others.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lithuania: ‘Disastrous’ decision to leave convention banning cluster munitions could put civilian lives at risk
~ A delicious history of the apple – from the Tian Sian mountains to supermarket shelves
~ Drones could revolutionise the construction industry, supporting a new UK housing boom
~ Cumbria coal mine shows planning is the next battleground in UK climate policy
~ Why are some people happy when they are dying?
~ How to stop released prisoners reoffending: what the evidence says
~ How published images of a ‘happy couple’ can hurt victims of domestic abuse
~ How the UK’s new government is promising to kickstart the economy – and what it still doesn’t have an answer for
~ Why we find extreme weather so fascinating
~ Ukraine recap: the bleak prospect of a Trump-Vance White House
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter