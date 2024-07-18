Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Former Eswatini Parliamentarians Sentenced to Long Prison Terms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former members of the Eswatini Parliament Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza (left) and Mthandeni Dube.  Source: Official Parliament of the Kingdom of Eswatini This month, a court in Eswatini sentenced two former members of parliament (MPs), Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube, to prison terms of 25 and 18 years, respectively. Both were initially arrested in 2021 for participating in and supporting pro-democracy protests.Mabuza and Dube’s trial concluded in January 2023 and the pair have been kept in custody ever since. In June 2023, they were convicted…


