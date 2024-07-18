Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights abuses in CAR detention centres need urgent response: UN experts

Immediate action is needed to address human rights abuses in detention centres across the Central African Republic (CAR) according to a new UN report released on Thursday.  


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru: Killings and injuries in protests could implicate president and chain of command as criminally responsible
~ Heritage Foundation’s ‘Project 2025’ is just the latest action plan from a group with an over 50-year history of steering GOP lawmaking
~ Kenya’s president dissolved cabinet after popular protests: economist maps out his limited options
~ A Trump-Vance White House could undermine European security – and end up pushing Russia and China closer
~ The HIV epidemic 40 years on: 5 essential reads on breakthroughs, blind spots and new challenges
~ Is your desk job killing your back? Ancient Egyptian scribes had the same aches and pains, say researchers
~ Will new submarines honour Canada’s NATO commitment to increase its defence spending?
~ I research poverty in the UK – the two-child benefit limit is causing real and lasting harm
~ Philippines Activists, Educators Convicted in Concerning Case
~ Cameroon First Daughter Calls for Decriminalization of Same-Sex Conduct
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter