Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Killings and injuries in protests could implicate president and chain of command as criminally responsible

By Amnesty International
Eighteen months after one of the gravest episodes of widespread human rights violations in Peru’s recent history, in which 50 people and one policeman were killed and over 1,400 injured during protests between December 2022 and March 2023, key evidence pointing to the possible criminal responsibility of President Dina Boluarte may prove vital in investigations […] The post Peru: Killings and injuries in protests could implicate president and chain of command as criminally responsible appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
