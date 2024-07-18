Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Trump-Vance White House could undermine European security – and end up pushing Russia and China closer

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Donald Trump’s choice of Ohio senator J.D. Vance as his running mate in the presidential election has reignited European fears of American abandonment. Vance is known for his opposition to aid for Ukraine and his almost singular focus on China as the defining security challenge for the United States.

If Trump wins in November, Vance as his vice president…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru: Killings and injuries in protests could implicate president and chain of command as criminally responsible
~ Heritage Foundation’s ‘Project 2025’ is just the latest action plan from a group with an over 50-year history of steering GOP lawmaking
~ Kenya’s president dissolved cabinet after popular protests: economist maps out his limited options
~ The HIV epidemic 40 years on: 5 essential reads on breakthroughs, blind spots and new challenges
~ Is your desk job killing your back? Ancient Egyptian scribes had the same aches and pains, say researchers
~ Will new submarines honour Canada’s NATO commitment to increase its defence spending?
~ I research poverty in the UK – the two-child benefit limit is causing real and lasting harm
~ Philippines Activists, Educators Convicted in Concerning Case
~ Cameroon First Daughter Calls for Decriminalization of Same-Sex Conduct
~ Egypt: More than 100 arbitrarily detained over calls for anti-government protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter