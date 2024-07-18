Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will new submarines honour Canada’s NATO commitment to increase its defence spending?

By Paul T. Mitchell, Professor of Defence Studies, Canadian Forces College
A closer look at Canada’s announcement that it’s buying 12 new submarines makes clear that it’s ‘business as usual’ in terms of defence spending. Canada is doing the bare minimum.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
