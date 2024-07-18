Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I research poverty in the UK – the two-child benefit limit is causing real and lasting harm

By Ruth Patrick, Professor in Social Policy, University of York
The first king’s speech of the new Labour government set out a wide-ranging legislative programme. There was lots to welcome, such as a new deal for workers and a child wellbeing bill. But there were also some very notable absences.

Most significantly, there was almost nothing on social security and the government has not, as yet, committed to getting rid of the poverty-producing and harmful two-child limit on benefits.

The two-child limit restricts means-tested government support to just the first two children…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
