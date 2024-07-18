Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines Activists, Educators Convicted in Concerning Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Filipino incumbent legislator France Castro (R) and former legislator Satur Ocampo (L) join supporters to protest the guilty verdict in their child abuse court trial, during an rally outside the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, Manila, Philippines, July 15, 2024. © 2024 ROLEX DELA PENA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock This week, a Philippine court convicted 2 prominent activists – 1 of them a sitting member of congress – and 11 teachers at an Indigenous school on charges related to child abuse after they allegedly exposed several children to danger during what…


© Human Rights Watch -
