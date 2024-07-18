Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon First Daughter Calls for Decriminalization of Same-Sex Conduct

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A photo from the series “Visibilité Trans: De l'ombre à la lumière (Trans Visibility: From Shadow to Light” by Femmes Debout, Cameroun.  © 2023 Femmes Debout On July 9, in an interview with a French newspaper about her relationship with another woman, Brenda Biya, 27, daughter of Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, called for the decriminalization of consensual same-sex conduct in her country.Biya’s coming out is courageous since Cameroon’s penal code punishes same-sex conduct with up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 CFA francs (US$330).…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru: Killings and injuries in protests could implicate president and chain of command as criminally responsible
~ Heritage Foundation’s ‘Project 2025’ is just the latest action plan from a group with an over 50-year history of steering GOP lawmaking
~ Kenya’s president dissolved cabinet after popular protests: economist maps out his limited options
~ A Trump-Vance White House could undermine European security – and end up pushing Russia and China closer
~ The HIV epidemic 40 years on: 5 essential reads on breakthroughs, blind spots and new challenges
~ Is your desk job killing your back? Ancient Egyptian scribes had the same aches and pains, say researchers
~ Will new submarines honour Canada’s NATO commitment to increase its defence spending?
~ I research poverty in the UK – the two-child benefit limit is causing real and lasting harm
~ Philippines Activists, Educators Convicted in Concerning Case
~ Egypt: More than 100 arbitrarily detained over calls for anti-government protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter