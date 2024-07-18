Tolerance.ca
Egypt: More than 100 arbitrarily detained over calls for anti-government protests

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities have embarked on a new wave of arbitrary arrests of dozens of people against the backdrop of calls for anti-government protests amid rising public discontent at soaring prices and ongoing power cuts, Amnesty International said today. Since the beginning of July, Egyptian security forces have arbitrarily detained 119 individuals, including at least


© Amnesty International -
