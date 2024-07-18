Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to keep your pets cool when the weather’s hot

By Jacqueline Boyd, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
When summer arrives in the UK, it seems to appear suddenly. One day we can be wrapped up cosy winter woollies – the next we are panic buying fans and ice lollies.

Any sudden and extreme change in temperature can be dangerous. Every year, people perish as a result of heat-related illness. Weather agencies increasingly release advance alerts of predicted severe weather, including high temperatures, to allow time…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
