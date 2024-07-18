Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dorian the Musical: this rock adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic missteps at every turn

By Gill Foster, Head of the School of Performance, London South Bank University
In the preface to The Picture of Dorian Gray (1890), Oscar Wilde wrote: “There is no such thing as a moral or immoral book. Books are well written, or badly written. That is all.”

The same might apply to contemporary musical adaptations of well-known literary classics where the book and the score are key to the success of the creative endeavour. Sadly, in Dorian the Musical, the book and the score are just too badly written to engage the audience.

The show is the latest offering from theatre company Ruby in the Dust. Written and directed by Linnie Reedman, with music and…The Conversation


