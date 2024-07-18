Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sorting a loved one’s finances after their death – what you need to know

By Kate Reed, Professor of Sociology and Director of the Sheffield Methods Institute, University of Sheffield
Death admin is a task that no one wants, but knowing what to expect from the process can be helpful.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: More than 100 arbitrarily detained over calls for anti-government protests
~ Pakistan's intelligence agencies gain legal cover for surveillance
~ Sharing that moment: can collective experiences bring people closer together? Podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: it’s good to put administrators into the CFMEU – but how do you prevent future crops of bad apples?
~ Tiny animals use stolen genes to fight infections – and could fight antibiotic resistance too
~ UK teenagers get two-thirds of their calories from ultra-processed foods – new study
~ Five ways to keep your pets cool when the weather’s hot
~ Dorian the Musical: this rock adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic missteps at every turn
~ Russia’s reasons for invading Ukraine – however debatable – shouldn’t be ignored in a peace deal
~ What the Catholic Church says about political violence and the need to forgive – even would-be assassins
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter