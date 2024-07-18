Tolerance.ca
Republicans wary of Republicans – how politics became a clue about infection risk during the pandemic

By Ahra Ko, Research Project Manager for the Behavior Change for Good Initiative, University of Pennsylvania
Steven Neuberg, Foundation Professor of Psychology, Arizona State University
Reactions like disgust are part of the behavioral immune system that helps you avoid disease. Usually conservatives are more fearful of contamination – but something unusual happened during COVID-19.The Conversation


