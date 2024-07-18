Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After more than 40 years, the federal right to free education for immigrant students finds itself in the crosshairs of conservatives

By Tara Sonenshine, Edward R. Murrow Professor of Practice in Public Diplomacy, Tufts University
Texas once had a law that allowed public schools to charge tuition for undocumented immigrant families to send their children to school. The rationale was that taxpayer dollars should not be spent educating children whose families were not in the U.S. legally.

When the Supreme Court struck down the law in 1982, it held that young people have a constitutional right to access education. In its 5-4 decision in Plyler v. Doe, the court stated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
