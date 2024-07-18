Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: UAE-Backed Group Seizes Women’s Shelter

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Yemen Women’s Union office in Aden with a sign of the Southern Women’s Union, along with the flag used by the Southern Transitional Council (formerly the flag of South Yemen), on the wall. © 2024 Private (Beirut) – Forces linked with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), which governs the southern Yemen city of Aden, seized an independent women’s shelter on May 26, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. The STC and its affiliated Southern Women’s Union threatened the independent Yemen Women’s Union staff and women sheltering there. Yemeni…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
