Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: As Olympics Approach, Human Rights in Spotlight

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, June 7, 2024 in Paris. © 2024 AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard (Paris) – The Olympic and Paralympic Games in France should usher in reforms to ensure tolerance, nondiscrimination, and the defense of fundamental human rights, Human Rights Watch said today in a new guide published for reporters covering the Games. The Paris 2024 Summer Games will hold its opening ceremony on the Seine River on July 26, 2024. Human Rights Watch Reporters' Guide for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games The 35-page “Reporters’…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
