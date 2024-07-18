Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DRC conflict risks spreading: African leaders must push for solutions beyond military intervention

By Anthoni van Nieuwkerk, Professor of International and Diplomacy Studies, Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs, University of South Africa
The lead protagonists, Congolese president Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame, seem unwilling to reconcile. Personal mediation is required.The Conversation


