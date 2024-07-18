Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel must end mass incommunicado detention and torture of Palestinians from Gaza

By Amnesty International
Israeli authorities must end their indefinite incommunicado detention of Palestinians from the occupied Gaza Strip, without charge or trial under the Unlawful Combatants law, in flagrant violation of international law, said Amnesty International.  The organization documented the cases of 27 Palestinian former detainees, including five women, 21 men and a 14-year-old boy, who were detained […] The post Israel must end mass incommunicado detention and torture of Palestinians from Gaza appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea: Supreme Court ruling a historic victory for same-sex couples
~ Does history have lessons for the future? Roman Krznaric looks to the past to discover the rules for radical hope
~ Syria: Mass Unlawful Asset Freezes
~ Iran: Labor Activist Sentenced to Death
~ Chair of Hong Kong press union Selina Cheng fired by Wall Street Journal
~ Joe Biden has COVID. Here’s what someone over 80 can expect
~ Are running shoes getting too good? Why ‘technological doping’ is a growing concern for professional sports
~ Two-thirds of Democrats want Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. It’s time he listened
~ What is sexual ‘aftercare’ and what does it mean for consent education?
~ Sharehousing can be fun, but fraught with risk – and the law offers little protection. These 3 changes could help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter