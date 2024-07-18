Tolerance.ca
Syria: Mass Unlawful Asset Freezes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The central bank building in Syria's capital, Damascus, on February 28, 2012.  © ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – The Syrian Ministry of Finance has targeted, since early 2024, hundreds of people and their families from a town south of Damascus with unlawful asset freezes, Human Rights Watch said today. The en masse asset freezes constitute collective punishment and a violation of the right to property.These decisions are based on a 2012 decree that empowers the Finance Ministry to freeze assets of individuals pending investigation for suspected…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
