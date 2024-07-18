Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Labor Activist Sentenced to Death

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold a banner reading 'Stop execution in Iran' during a march in Parliament Square, London, September 16, 2023.  © 2023 Sipa via AP Images (Beirut) – Iran’s Revolutionary Court has sentenced a labor activist to death on a charge of “armed rebellion against the state,” based on an allegation of membership in an opposition group, Human Rights Watch said today. The court on July 4, 2024, communicated the verdict against Sharifeh Mohammedi to her husband, Sirous Fathi, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported.HRANA reported on July…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
