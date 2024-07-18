Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is sexual ‘aftercare’ and what does it mean for consent education?

By Jennifer Power, Associate Professor and Principal Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Bringing discussion about aftercare into the negotiation of sexual consent encourages deeper conversations about what people want and need for safe, respectful and pleasurable sex.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chair of Hong Kong press union Selina Cheng fired by Wall Street Journal
~ Are running shoes getting too good? Why ‘technological doping’ is a growing concern for professional sports
~ Two-thirds of Democrats want Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. It’s time he listened
~ Sharehousing can be fun, but fraught with risk – and the law offers little protection. These 3 changes could help
~ Brand Olympics: do the famous rings deliver value to host countries?
~ Sports policy focuses on the grassroots – is this missing from arts policies?
~ Sri Lanka: False Terrorism Cases Enable Repression
~ Food for thought: how NZ’s school lunch programme can add learning and local economies to the menu
~ After Hurricane Beryl, how can St. Vincent & the Grenadines recover beyond materialism?
~ Ontario floods: How nature-based solutions can promote effective flood management
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter