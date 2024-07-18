Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sharehousing can be fun, but fraught with risk – and the law offers little protection. These 3 changes could help

By Zoe Goodall, Research Associate, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Wendy Stone, Professor of Housing & Social Policy, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Sharehousing is becoming more crucial as the rental crisis rages on, and not just for young people. It’s time to look at how housing policy can be fairer for sharehouse renters.The Conversation


