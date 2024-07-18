Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: False Terrorism Cases Enable Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers stand guard outside the Sri Lankan Supreme Court in Colombo, November 12, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena (New York) – Sri Lankan authorities continue to use the notorious Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to target perceived opponents and minority communities without credible evidence to support the allegations despite repeated pledges to end the practice, Human Rights Watch said today. While some victims have suffered years of arbitrary detention and torture, others are persecuted even after the case against them is dropped. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
