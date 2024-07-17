Food for thought: how NZ’s school lunch programme can add learning and local economies to the menu
By Sita Venkateswar, Associate Professor, School of People, Environment and Planning, Massey University
Derrylea Hardy, Research Officer, School of People, Environment and Planning, Massey University
Heidi McLeod, PhD Candidate in Human Geography, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Nitha Palakshappa, Professor of Marketing and Sustainability, Massey University
The government is reducing the scope and scale of the free school lunch programme. But evidence suggests expanding it would be good for children, communities and local businesses.
- Wednesday, July 17, 2024