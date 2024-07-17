Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How a century-old drug could revolutionise cobra bite treatment

By Tian Du, PhD candidate in venom genomics, University of Sydney
Greg Neely, Professor of functional genomics, University of Sydney
About 1.8 million people worldwide are bitten by snakes each year. Of those, up to 138,000 die and another 400,000 end up with permanent scarring and disability.

Many cobras have tissue-damaging venoms that can’t be treated with current antivenoms. We have discovered that cheap, readily available blood-thinning medications can be repurposed as antidotes for these venoms.

Using…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
