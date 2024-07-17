King’s speech 2024: experts explain new government’s plans for workers’ rights, rail nationalisation, housebuilding and more
By Anupam Nanda, Professor of Urban Economics & Real Estate, University of Manchester
Chia-Lin Chen, Senior Lecturer in Urban and Regional Planning, University of Liverpool
Colin Nolden, Senior Research Fellow, Energy Institute, University of Sheffield
Graham Haughton, Professor, Urban and Environmental Planning, University of Manchester
Jane Parry, Associate Professor of Work and Employment, University of Southampton
Lorna Smith, Associate Professor in Education, University of Bristol
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Richard Kingston, Professor of Urban Planning and GISc, University of Manchester
Ruth Patrick, Professor in Social Policy, University of York
The king’s speech has been delivered, marking the state opening of parliament (technically, this was the first king’s speech with a Labour government in 74 years). The speech was written by Keir Starmer’s government, not the king, and lays out the government’s agenda for the coming year. Here, a team of The Conversation’s academic experts break down the key policies most likely to have a direct impact on people’s lives.
