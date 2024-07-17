King’s speech lays out plans to reform Britain’s political system: experts react
By Alex Nurse, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Liverpool
Christine Huebner, Lecturer in Quantitative Social Sciences, University of Sheffield
Louise Mallinder, Professor of Law, Queen's University Belfast
Nathan Critch, Teaching Associate, Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Stephen Clear, Lecturer in Constitutional and Administrative Law, and Public Procurement, Bangor University
The king’s speech has been delivered, marking the state opening of parliament (technically, this was the first king’s speech with a Labour government in 74 years). The speech was written by Keir Starmer’s government, not the king, and lays out the government’s agenda for the coming year. The Conversation’s academic experts break down the key policies, from planning reform to votes at 16.
Read the rest of our expert…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 17, 2024