The global food system is owned by an ever smaller number of companies – it’s damaging our health, our communities and the planet

By Liam Keenan, Assistant Professor in Economic Geography, University of Nottingham
Dariusz Wojcik, Professor of Financial Geography, National University of Singapore
Timothy Monteath, Assistant Professor, University of Warwick
Across the world, over 800 million people spend their days hungry. More than 2 billion have limited access to food. Yet today’s global food system produces enough to feed every person on the planet.

