Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A two-way street: Mental health can’t be ignored during work injury recovery

By Steve Granger, Assistant Professor, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Nick Turner, Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Struggling with mental health can increase the risk of work injuries, and work injuries can give rise to, or worsen, mental health challenges.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ King’s speech 2024: experts explain new government’s plans for workers’ rights, rail nationalisation, housebuilding and more
~ King’s speech lays out plans to reform Britain’s political system: experts react
~ South Africa has a joblessness crisis: fixing it will take fresh thinking to find a game-changer
~ The global food system is owned by an ever smaller number of companies – it’s damaging our health, our communities and the planet
~ Artificial intelligence is poised to radically disrupt the fashion industry landscape
~ Bangladesh: Witness testimony, video and photographic analysis confirm police used unlawful force against protesters
~ Climate change takes toll on internally displaced women in Pakistan
~ George Clooney has urged Biden to quit the presidential race – the Hollywood star is no stranger to political campaigning
~ Some say a shot of olive oil can prevent a hangover – here’s what the science says
~ Acts of Creation: On Art and Motherhood by Hettie Judah celebrates the craft and chaos of mother artists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter