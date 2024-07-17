A two-way street: Mental health can’t be ignored during work injury recovery
By Steve Granger, Assistant Professor, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Nick Turner, Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Struggling with mental health can increase the risk of work injuries, and work injuries can give rise to, or worsen, mental health challenges.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 17, 2024