Stroke survivors may be saddled with an invisible disability known as spatial neglect – but a simple treatment offers significant improvement
By A.M. Barrett, Chair and Professor of Neurology, UMass Chan Medical School
Kevin Houston, Associate Professor of Neurology and Ophthalmology, UMass Chan Medical School
About half of those recovering from a stroke or a brain injury have spatial neglect. But prism adaptation therapy – noninvasive and easy to administer – can help.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 17, 2024