America faces a power disconnection crisis amid dangerous heat: In 27 states, utilities can shut off electricity for nonpayment even in a heat wave
By Sanya Carley, Presidential Distinguished Professor of Energy Policy and City Planning, University of Pennsylvania
David Konisky, Lynton K. Caldwell Professor, Indiana University
One in 4 American households is at risk of losing power because of the high cost of energy. Over 30% of those disconnections are in summer, when heat gets dangerous.
- Wednesday, July 17, 2024