Human Rights Observatory

AI mass surveillance at Paris Olympics – a legal scholar on the security boon and privacy nightmare

By Anne Toomey McKenna, Visiting Professor of Law, University of Richmond
France is using experimental AI-enabled surveillance and data collection tools before, during and after the 2024 Summer Olympics. Here’s what that means for the trade-off between security and privacy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
