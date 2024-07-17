Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

King’s speech 2024: experts react to the new government’s plans

By Alex Nurse, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Liverpool
Anupam Nanda, Professor of Urban Economics & Real Estate, University of Manchester
Chia-Lin Chen, Lecturer in Urban and Regional Planning, University of Liverpool
Christine Huebner, Lecturer in Quantitative Social Sciences, University of Sheffield
Colin Nolden, Senior Research Fellow, Energy Institute, University of Sheffield
Graham Haughton, Professor, Urban and Environmental Planning, University of Manchester
Jane Parry, Associate Professor of Work and Employment, University of Southampton
Lorna Smith, Associate Professor in Education, University of Bristol
Louise Mallinder, Professor of Law, Queen's University Belfast
Nathan Critch, Teaching Associate, Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Richard Kingston, Professor of Urban Planning and GISc, University of Manchester
Ruth Patrick, Professor in Social Policy, University of York
Stephen Clear, Lecturer in Constitutional and Administrative Law, and Public Procurement, Bangor University
The king’s speech has been delivered, marking the state opening of parliament (technically, this was the first king’s speech with a Labour government in 74 years). The speech was written by Keir Starmer’s government, not the king, and lays out the government’s agenda for the coming year. Check back here throughout the day as The Conversation’s academic experts break down the key policies, from planning reform to votes at 16.

More powers for mayors


Alex Nurse, Senior Lecturer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
